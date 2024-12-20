Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

PAA opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $1,742,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

