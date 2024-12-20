Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given a C$100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.11.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBH

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$78.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.67. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$75.67 and a one year high of C$97.10.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 133.86%.

Insider Transactions at Premium Brands

In other Premium Brands news, Director Johnny Ciampi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$78.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,560.00. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.