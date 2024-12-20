Publix Super Markets (OTCMKTS:PUSH) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

Publix Super Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

Publix Super Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Publix Super Markets Company Profile

Publix Super Markets, Inc engages in the operations of retail food supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It sells grocery products, including dairy, deli, bakery, meat and seafood; health and beauty care; general merchandise; pharmaceutical; and other products.

