Q2 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Increased by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

