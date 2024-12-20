Q2 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Reduced by Zacks Research

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.