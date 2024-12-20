Q4 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.75 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Canada to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

TSE AC opened at C$21.72 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.47 and a 52 week high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

