Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $40.08. Approximately 770,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,325,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
Qifu Technology Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 535,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 436,882 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,560,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
