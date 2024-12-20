Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.61. 71,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 699,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Qudian Trading Up 12.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $571.71 million, a P/E ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qudian in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Qudian by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Qudian during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

