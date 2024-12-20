RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $22.63. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 26,234 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $68,419.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,650.42. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth $180,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $315,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

