Rep. Mark E. Green Unloads NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

Representative Mark E. Green (R-Tennessee) recently sold shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). In a filing disclosed on December 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in NGL Energy Partners stock on December 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EQUITABLE ADVISORS INVESTMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Mark E. Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 10/24/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 10/16/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 9/30/2024.

NYSE NGL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The stock has a market cap of $629.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.75.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 77.15% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 333,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 350.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Green

Mark Green (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Green (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 1, 2024. He won his first election to the U.S. House in 2018 by more than 34 points. Green served in the Tennessee State Senate, representing District 22 from 2012 to 2018. He succeeded Marsha Blackburn after she ran for and won election to the United States Senate. Green previously served in the U.S. Army. He was part of the unit that captured Saddam Hussein. Green wrote about the experience in a book, A Night with Saddam. In May 2017, Green was nominated by Donald Trump for the position of Secretary of the United States Army Green withdrew his nomination. Green received his bachelor’s in quantitative business management from West Point. He later received a master’s certificate in information systems from the University of Southern California and an M.D. from Wright State University. Green’s professional experience includes working as the president of Emergency Services Network and as the CEO of Align MD Foundation. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1990.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

