Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.20.

RGEN stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -396.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 138.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

