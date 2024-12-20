Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Embraer Q3 Earnings

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Embraer in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

ERJ opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. Embraer has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $40.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Embraer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

