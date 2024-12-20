Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PulteGroup (PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2024 – PulteGroup had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

10/23/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $198.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $168.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $139.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – PulteGroup had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

PHM traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,445. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

