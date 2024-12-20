Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Sells C$1,069,957.50 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.22, for a total value of C$1,069,957.50.

QSR opened at C$94.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$90.21 and a 52-week high of C$112.12.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

