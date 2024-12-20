Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.59 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 1,788,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 917.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $1,042,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $58,656,336.70. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $1,232,533.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,493.92. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,572 shares of company stock worth $7,562,444. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.4 %

CHH opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average is $130.61. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $153.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

