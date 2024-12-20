Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 185 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.42.

NYSE MOH opened at $293.52 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.34 and a 200 day moving average of $318.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

