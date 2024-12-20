Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 831 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.
Insperity Trading Down 1.3 %
NSP opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $119.26.
Insperity Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.
Insperity Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
