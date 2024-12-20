Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 831 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity Trading Down 1.3 %

NSP opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $119.26.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.