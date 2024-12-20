Reviewing Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chain Bridge Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers 18.81% 15.82% 1.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chain Bridge Bancorp $49.48 million 3.15 N/A N/A N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers $2.03 billion 4.15 $597.97 million $8.06 16.29

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Chain Bridge Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chain Bridge Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chain Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 1 3.00 Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 8 3 0 2.00

Chain Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus target price of $127.07, indicating a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Chain Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chain Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Chain Bridge Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services; correspondent banking activities, including check clearing, transfer of funds, fixed income security services, and securities custody and clearance services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and support for international business activities, including foreign exchange, letters of credit, export-import financing, and other related activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holding of securities for investment purposes; and investment management services for mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

