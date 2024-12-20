Reviewing Everus (NYSE:ECG) & D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everus and D.R. Horton”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus $2.73 billion 1.21 $137.23 million N/A N/A D.R. Horton $36.80 billion 1.20 $4.76 billion $14.36 9.56

Analyst Ratings

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Everus and D.R. Horton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50 D.R. Horton 2 7 7 0 2.31

Everus currently has a consensus target price of $67.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. D.R. Horton has a consensus target price of $179.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.87%. Given D.R. Horton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than Everus.

Profitability

This table compares Everus and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton 12.93% 19.24% 13.68%

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Everus on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; and owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

