Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 218383016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

RGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,063,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,235.92. The trade was a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,954,893.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,582,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,971.36. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,955,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 136,443 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 20.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 617,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

