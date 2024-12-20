RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
