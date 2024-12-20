RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Oliver Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$75,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Suess sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total value of C$40,018.08. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.44. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.31. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.26 and a 52 week high of C$20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

