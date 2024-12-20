Royal Bank of Canada Raises BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $3.25

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BB. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.34.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.84 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,226.37. This represents a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 36.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BlackBerry by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 39.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,315,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 369,283 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 508.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 956,690 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.