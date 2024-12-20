RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,672 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RPC were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RES. CWM LLC increased its stake in RPC by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth about $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 352.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 48.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 656,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 66.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.61. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

