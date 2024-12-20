Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 11,810 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.57, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 707,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

