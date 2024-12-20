Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $2,334,850.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,942. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00.

RYAN stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70.

Ryan Specialty last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. Ryan Specialty's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 148.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,545,000 after acquiring an additional 509,548 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

