San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 45.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) were up 45.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 505,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 66,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Up 45.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

