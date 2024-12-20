Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.