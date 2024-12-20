Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 550.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 76,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $20,426,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVT opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,113,403.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,623.40. This trade represents a 18.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $608,629.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,088.91. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $7,365,956. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

