Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 50.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $189,574,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,919,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,618,694.88. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total value of $6,348,138.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 872,896 shares of company stock worth $279,773,021. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.71.

AppLovin stock opened at $318.74 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $417.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.84 and a 200-day moving average of $151.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

