Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPC opened at $47.53 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

