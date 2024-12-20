Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 3,583 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 524.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

