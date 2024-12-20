Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 4,954 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

