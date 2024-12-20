SB Financial Group, Inc. Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

On December 18, 2024, SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for the company. Under this program, SB Financial Group is authorized to repurchase up to 500,000 common shares of the Company. The shares repurchased will be retained as Treasury shares and will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

The decision to repurchase shares will be based on considerations made by the management. The exact timing of the repurchases and the quantity of common shares to be acquired will be subject to various factors, including market conditions. The share repurchases may occur periodically, at specific times, and at prices deemed suitable by the management. It’s noted that the company retains the authority to commence, suspend, or adjust the repurchase activity without prior notification.

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services holding firm that operates through its subsidiaries, State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC operating as Peak Title. State Bank offers a comprehensive range of financial services for both consumers and small businesses. These services encompass wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking, and commercial and agricultural lending. The company operates through a network of 23 offices, with 22 in nine Ohio counties, one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as well as 23 ATMs. State Bank also has six loan production offices located across the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. Additionally, Peak Title offers title insurance and title opinions across the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SBFG.”

The company’s common shares outstanding were 6,585,543 as of December 19, 2024. The company will communicate necessary updates regarding the progress of the share repurchase program to shareholders and the public as required.

