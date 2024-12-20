Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 420,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 389,701 shares.The stock last traded at $34.84 and had previously closed at $34.76.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $984,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 227,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

