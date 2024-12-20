Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Barbara Supplee bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at $416,452.44. This represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.