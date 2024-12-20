Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.97 and last traded at $76.97. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

Sekisui Chemical Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40.

About Sekisui Chemical

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products, high performance plastics, and medical businesses. The company offers LCD fine particles, photosensitive materials, semiconductor materials, optical film, industrial tapes; interlayer films for laminated glass, resins for vehicle use, rubber molded products, heat release materials, decorative plastic sheets, carbon fiber reinforced plastic composite mold materials, and polyvinyl alcohol resin; and adhesives, polyolefin foams, packaging tapes, plastic containers, functional tatami, and hygiene materials.

