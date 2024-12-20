Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). In a filing disclosed on December 17th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Skyworks Solutions stock on November 20th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) on 11/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.