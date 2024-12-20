SFL (NYSE:SFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 157182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). SFL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SFL by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,995,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,859,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after acquiring an additional 462,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SFL by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SFL by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

