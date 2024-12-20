Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.14, but opened at $35.24. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 21,073 shares.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
