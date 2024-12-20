SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Trading Up 23.7% – What’s Next?

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.50. 108,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,123% from the average session volume of 8,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

SHL Telemedicine Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,219,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,000. SHL Telemedicine accounts for about 1.2% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 15.12% of SHL Telemedicine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

SHL Telemedicine Company Profile

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

