Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Engages in Sponsored Research Agreement with UCSF

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) recently announced its entry into a sponsored research agreement with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to progress the pre-clinical development of its ligand to the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). This partnership aims to advance theranostic molecules suitable for diagnosing and treating cancers, particularly focusing on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy.

The Sponsored Research Agreement, effective December 16, 2024, involves Shuttle Pharmaceuticals covering the total cost of $291,607 for the Research Program. The agreement outlines that the Company will have an exclusive license to the intellectual property related to the research, with UCSF committing to communicate new patentable inventions resulting from the Research Program to the Company. Inventorship rights and potential commercial licensing options are also established within the agreement.

Additionally, UCSF researchers, led by Dr. Robert Flavell, will work towards developing radiosynthetic methods, investigating cellular binding properties, and exploring the diagnostic potential of the probe across various prostate cancer phenotypes in a mouse model.

The Global PSMA PET Imaging Market, valued at $1.5 billion in 2022, is predicted to reach $2.0 billion by 2030, showcasing the significant market potential for PSMA ligands in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ Chairman and CEO, Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D., expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with UCSF to advance the development of their PSMA-B ligand, emphasizing its potential role in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, founded in 2012, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing cancer patient outcomes through innovative radiation therapy solutions. The Company’s mission focuses on improving cancer treatment effectiveness while mitigating radiation side effects. Its research and development initiatives aim to enhance cancer cure rates, extend patient survival, and enhance life quality in cancer treatments.

For more information on Shuttle Pharma and its initiatives, visit their website at www.shuttlepharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release may contain forward-looking statements reflecting the Company’s future expectations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Company’s SEC filings, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

