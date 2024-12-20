SM Energy (NYSE:SM) versus Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Head to Head Review

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 1.03% -0.59% -0.32% SM Energy 33.89% 19.62% 10.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and SM Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.08 billion 2.36 $242.92 million $0.14 220.93 SM Energy $2.44 billion 1.71 $817.88 million $7.16 5.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SM Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.0% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Antero Resources and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 8 9 2 2.68 SM Energy 0 6 7 1 2.64

Antero Resources presently has a consensus target price of $34.78, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $50.64, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its stock price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SM Energy beats Antero Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.