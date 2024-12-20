SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €13.14 ($13.69) and last traded at €13.51 ($14.07). 163,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.11 ($14.70).

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

