Snowflake’s (SNOW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

SNOW opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,148,094.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,593,634. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $95,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 751,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,753,024.55. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,901 shares of company stock worth $48,375,520. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

