Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $200,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 869,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,600.40. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $200,625.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $236,250.00.

Solid Power Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.13 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $203.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Solid Power by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 71.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Further Reading

