SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $18.20. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 8,841,553 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOUN. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,536.55. This represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,311,808.16. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,321,786 shares of company stock valued at $35,065,286. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 13.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 24.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

