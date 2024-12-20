South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Senior Officer Blaine M. Trout Acquires 595 Shares

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Blaine M. Trout purchased 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.36 per share, with a total value of C$19,849.20.
Blaine M. Trout also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Blaine M. Trout acquired 715 shares of South Bow stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,960.65.
South Bow Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why Wall Street Sees Major Upside for PayPal Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Cintas Shares Slide: A Prime Opportunity to Buy the Dip
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Tempus AI: A Potential Double-Bagger After Recent Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.