South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Senior Officer Blaine M. Trout Acquires 595 Shares

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Blaine M. Trout purchased 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.36 per share, with a total value of C$19,849.20.

Blaine M. Trout also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Blaine M. Trout acquired 715 shares of South Bow stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,960.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

