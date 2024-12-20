Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) shares fell 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 585,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 143,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sparta Capital Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.
About Sparta Capital
Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.
