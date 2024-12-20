SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of MYCG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 1,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81.

